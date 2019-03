Firefighters extinguished a blaze which started at the basement of a house in Knowsley Street, in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Two fire engines and crews from Colne and one from Nelson attended the incident just before 5am.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is to be established. There were no casualties."