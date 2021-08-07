Fire crews spend 40 minutes battling waste fire in Burnley

Firefighters were called out to tackle a waste fire in Berry Street, Burnley, yesterday afternoon.

By Susan Plunkett
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 12:22 pm

One fire engine from Burnley attended the incident at 5pm which involved a large quantity of waste near the outbuilding of a terraced property.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for forty minutes.

