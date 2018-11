An aerial ladder platform was used to help firefighters tackle a chimney blaze in Barley.

Fire crews from Nelson and Hyndburn were assigned to the house in Barley Lane, yesterday at 8-20pm.

Firefighters pitched a ladder and roof ladder for access and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

The aerial ladder platform enabled firefighters to thoroughly inspect the chimney and adjacent roof to ensure the fire was thoroughly extinguished with no residual hot-spots.

There were no casualties.