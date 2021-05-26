Fire crews tackle cooker blaze at Burnley shop
Firefighters were called to a blaze at shop premises in Burnley last night.
Smoke was pouring from the first floor window of the premises in Standish Street when four crews from Burnley arrived just after 8pm.
The fire involved a cooker so crews used a triple extension ladder, breathing apparatus, hose reel and thermal imaging camera to put the fire out and ensure there was no fire spread.
They were in attendance around one hour.