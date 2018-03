Police and fire crews are at the scene of a major incident in Rimmington Avenue, Burnley.

According to an eyewitness, firefighters arrived at the house just after 1pm this afternoon (Saturday) and pulled a woman trapped inside.

The eyewitness said: "The fire had spread and there was lots of smoke everywhere. They pulled a woman out in 30 seconds. Police and emergency services are still at the scene."

More details will appear on this website.