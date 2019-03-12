Firefighters discover cannabis farm at Nelson flooded property

Firefighters found a cannabis farm after being called to a flooded property.

Police were called to Smith Street by Lancashire Fire and Rescue yesterday (Monday) and removed 40 cannabis plants growing inside and dismantled the farm.

An investigation into cannabis cultivation is under way.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Yesterday Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service made us aware they had attended a report of a flooded property on Smith Street, Nelson and discovered a cannabis farm inside the property.

"Officers from the local policing team and immediate response have dismantled the farm and removed the 40 plants growing inside to be destroyed.

"Investigations are ongoing into the cannabis cultivation."