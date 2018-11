Crews were called to an address in Leonard Street just after 9pm yesterday (Friday) after a fire broke out in a tumble dryer situated in an outbuliding.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Barnoldswick and Earby attended. The incident involved a tumble dryer in an outhouse and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Crews were detained for one hour."