Firefighters extinguish cooker fire in Nelson

Crews spent 30 minutes at a ground-floor flat in Nelson tackling a cooker fire.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:34 am

They were called out to Netherfield Gardens just after 2pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a cooker in a ground floor flat. Firefighters extinguished the fire using one fire blanket and a positive pressure ventilation unit. They were in attendance for half an hour."

One fire engine from Nelson attended the incident