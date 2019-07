Fire crews from Burnley and Nelson were called to reports of smoke coming from the roof a house yesterday morning just after 8-30am.

On arrival at the scene of the property in Guildford Street, Brierfield, they discovered the fire had started in the bedroom.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus accessed the property using a triple extension ladder and they used a hosereel to extinguish the flames. Crews were at the scene for around two hours and 45 minutes.