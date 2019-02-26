Firefighters tackle moorland blaze in Pendle as February temperatures soar

Fire crews from six stations are tackling a moorland fire this afternoon.

The blaze broke out at noon on moorland off Gisburn Road, Blacko, and six fire engines and crews from Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Barnoldswick are tackling the flames.

About 200 square metres of moorland is on fire at a location about half-a-mile from the nearest track.

Firefighters are using beaters and mist packs to control the fire in addition to the resources of the Softrak all-terrain fire appliance an a control unit and support fire engine from Fulwood is also in attendance.

Within the last 20 minutes additional crews and two fire engines from Earby and Padiham were drafted in to help fight they blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.