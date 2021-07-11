Firefighters tackle wheelie bin blaze that spread to neighbouring property in Burnley street

A fire in a wheelie bin spread to a neighbouring property in Burnley this morning.

By Susan Plunkett
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 5:54 pm
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 5:58 pm

One fire engine from Nelson was called to the incident in Walshaw Street at 10am

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire; They were in attendance for fifteen minutes.

