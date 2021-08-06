Firefighters treat casualty after two-car accident in Burnley
Fire crews administered first aid to a casualty after a two-car collision in Burnley yesterday (Thursday).
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:31 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:34 am
Just before 2-50pm, two fire engines from Nelson and Colne attended the scene of the incident on Shelfield Lane in Briercliffe.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "One casualty received First Aid from firefighters. They remained in attendance for two hours."