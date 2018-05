Five people were injured after a road accident in Colne Road, Burnley last night.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision just after 7pm and two fire crews were called to the scene by paramedics and police.

One car had set on on fire and crews used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters assisted police and ambulance personnel in first aid and making the scene safe.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the accident.