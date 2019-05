Five dogs had to be rescued from a house fire in Pendle yesterday.

Two people were also taken to hospital for precautionary check-ups.

Three fire engines from Burnley, Earby and Colne were called to the scene of the blaze at the house in Bath Street, Colne at 1-30pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used to jets to extinguish the flames. A ventilation unit was also needed to clear the property of smoke.