Five fire engines race to blaze at commercial premises in Pendle in early hours of this morning

Five fire engines were called out to a blaze in Newchurch in Pendle in the early hours of this morning.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 12:26 pm
Engines from Burnley Nelson, and Padiham attended the fire in an outbuilding at commercial premises on Well Head Road at 4-09am..
Firefighters used two main jets and multiple hose reels to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for several hours.