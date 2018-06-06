Floats away for historic Colne Gala display

The popular Colne Gala, more than half a century in the making, is returning to the town next week.

Starting life as the Colne Carnival in 1958, the gala will be held on the Holt House playing fields with the usual array of charity stalls, business stalls, birds of prey display, and a strong man display.

Running from 12-30pm to 6pm on Saturday, June 16th, the event will be preceded by a procession through town at 11-15am sponsored by Matthew Kibble Transport.

The procession, which this year looks set to be the biggest for many years, starts at Bridge Street and makes its way through the town centre and down Skipton Road.

Mr Gary Seed, one of the organisers, said: “The gala will see the Pendle Reading Challenge joining the procession with 250 school children plus the usual floats, bands and dancers.

“We hope everyone enjoys the Saturday free entertainment, charity and display stalls and Rhino Gym. There will be a fairground pre-gala opening on the Thursday and Friday evenings.”

Water Brass Band and a samba band will provide the musical backdrop on the day, while there will also be a tug of war, stunt displays and the final of Colne’s Got Talent.

The early carnival saw many of the mills, still in the town at the time, have their own floats, as did the Sunday schools.

The Colne Carnival continued to run every year from 1958 until 1978 when the committee disbanded. It started again in 1981 but the name was changed to Colne Gala.