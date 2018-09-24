Food: Healthy school lunchbox ideas

Here are two delicious and healthy lunchbox ideas that your child will love taking to school – or you could enjoy at the office!

Crustless Quiche Lunchbox

Carrot Pitta with Houmous Dip Lunchbox

Please take note of any nut policy your child’s school may have in place before preparing any nut dishes for lunchboxes.

Booths don’t advise using cocktail sticks for young children.

It is not advised to give honey to children under 12 months.

INGREDIENTS

1 apple

Lemon juice

Cheddar cheese

Peanut butter

Jam

Bread

Grapes

Strawberries

Honey

Pecans

For the quiche

12 slices ham

2 eggs

Bunch spring onions, finely sliced

Dash milk

12tsp cream cheese

METHOD

For this lunchbox idea packed with variety for little ones – or for yourself just follow these simple and quick instructions.

Ham, cream cheese and spring onion crustless quiche

Preheat the oven to 170°c / 325°f / gas mark 3.

Using a 12 section cupcake tray, line each hole with a slice of ham.

Whisk the eggs and milk

together.

Add a tsp of cream cheese to each ham nest.

Add a sprinkle of spring onions.

Top up with the beaten egg and milk mixture.

Bake for 12 minutes or until cooked.

Peanut butter and jam sandwich skewers with grapes

Simply make a peanut butter and jam sandwich, slice into squares and thread on to a cocktail stick with grapes.

Just add to the lunchbox if not

using cocktail sticks.

Apple and cheddar ‘boats’

(Tip: a little lemon juice sprinkled on the slices of apple will keep them from browning.)

Slice the apple and thread on to a cocktail stick with a cube of cheese to create a ‘sail.’

Just add directly to the lunchbox if not using cocktail sticks.

Fresh strawberries Honey with a few chopped

pecans on top to dip the strawberries.

Yoghurt would be a great

alternative to honey if desired.

Carrot Pitta with Houmous Dip Lunchbox

INGREDIENTS

1 grated carrot

1 wholemeal pitta

Houmous

Snack bar of choice, or homemade snack bar

Blueberries

Raisins

Falafel (optional)

METHOD

For this quick and easy lunchbox idea for little ones – or yourself – just add:

Pitta stuffed with grated carrot – you could add a couple of Booths falafel.

Houmous to dip the pitta in.

A favourite snack bar, or homemade flapjack.

A handful of fresh blueberries.

Raisins.