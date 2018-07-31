Forbes Solicitors at Walton Summit raise funds for cancer charity CARES in Burnley

A night of pampering and beauty treatments has raised £428 for Lancashire cancer charity CARES.

The event, organised by Forbes Solicitors in Walton Summit, showcased products by Stella & Dot, French Connection, Tropic Skin Care, Cakes by Charlotte, canapes by With a Twist and mini massages by Ribby Hall.

Everyone attending received a goody bag containing treats from Kiehl’s cosmetics, Flint+Flint at Harvey Nichols and other supporting businesses.

There was also a fund-raising raffle including prizes from Northcote, Burnley FC and House of Colour, as well as donations from those showcasing products and contributing to the goody bags.

CARES is a charity based in Burnley, committed to promoting the early assessment and rapid diagnosis of Cancer in the East Lancashire region.

The charity’s mission is to raise £525,000 for an additional Endoscopy Suite, enabling in the region of 5,000 extra sessions to be undertaken each year. The introduction of the new unit will reduce waiting times, help diagnose people more quickly and save lives.

Sharon Froggatt, from CARES, said: “We’ve received lots of support from local business recently, but the lovely Ladies at Forbes really pulled out all the stops for this event. Funds raised on the night have kindly been donated to us to support our vital fund-raising appeal.

“In addition to raising funds, the charity is focussed on raising awareness about early symptoms of cancer in the workplace, arming local employers and their employees with the information they need to spot the signs at an early stage and seek medical help as soon as possible”.

The event was organised by solicitors Rebecca McCann and Sarah Petrie and trainee solicitor Abigail Mottram from Forbes.

Rebecca said: “CARES focuses on making sure people know how to check for cancer and the treatments available as well as offering advice and support.

“To do this it requires vital funds to support people, encourage early detection and help them to beat and cope with cancer.”

Abigail said: “The ladies night was a great way for people to relax and enjoy themselves, whilst raising money for what is a great cause and we are really grateful to all those who helped to make it such a great success.”