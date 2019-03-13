Former Burnley couple appealing for help to rescue abused puppy

A former Burnley couple are appealing for help to rescue an abused and abandoned puppy from the streets of Jaurah, Pakistan.

Having flown out for a wedding, Tariq Shah, who now lives in Todmorden, discovered the dog wandering alone and scavenging for food amid piles of rubbish last Friday.

Patch is an abused and abandoned puppy who was found wandering the streets of Jaurah, Pakistan. (s)

He is now raising £2,500 to bring the dog, who is around seven to eight months-old and has been named Patch, back to England and cover the cost of initial vet bills.

Danielle Allen, his partner's daughter, said: "Tariq tried to find a home for Patch but couldn't so he's decided to take him in. He wants to bring him back with him to give him a better life."

He travelled with his niece Fiza Shah for three hours to Rawalpindi to find a dog shelter which turned out to be completely false.

"Patch is flee-ridden and was being kicked in the street when Tariq found him," Danielle added.

"He intervened and took him to the vets, which was a three-hour drive away.

"I believe he's had his first injection. I don't know if it was for rabies but when he comes back to England he'll need to be quarantined in Manchester while he's checked over."

Tariq was due to return home this Friday but has decided to stay for at least another four weeks while he sorts out the paperwork and other formalities.

He and his partner, Kay Allen, are huge animal lovers, and Patch will join a family of 19 chickens, three sheep, three goats and another dog.

Danielle said: "All our animals have been rescued. Lots of people don't see pets as family but we love them. We are very animal-orientated."

To make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fiza-shah?utm_term=ZGpYdKRme