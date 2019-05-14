Former Burnley nightclub to be turned into flats

An application to convert a former Burnley nightclub and restaurant complex into 15 flats has been approved by Burnley Borough Council.

The scheme for the former Koko’s nightclub complex at 3 – 5 Elizabeth Street, will comprise 15 self-contained, supported living units and could end several years of uncertainty over the use of the building.

A previous scheme to transform the five-storey building into 14 residential apartments was approved by planners back in 2014.

And a proposal to convert the building into a restaurant and offices was passed by Burnley Council in 2017.