Former Burnley pub and restaurant fails to sell at auction

A former Burnley pub and restaurant failed to be sold at auction on Tuesday, despite having a guide sale price of just £160,000.

The former Black Bull in Marsden Road, Burnley, was more recently used as an Indian restaurant. The property is located close to the junction with Briercliffe Road.

The substantial property went up for sale with a guide price of £160,000 at Pugh Auction's sale at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester.

The accommodation briefly comprises dining area and bar together with an open plan kitchen, rear storage and w/c facilities.

The first floor offers an additional dining area/function room with bar and further w/c facilities. In addition, the first floor also provides living accommodation comprising two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen.