Former Burnley pub sells for £300,000 at auction

A former Burnley pub exceeded its guide sale price when it was sold at auction this week.

Bentley Wood Farm, in Accrington Road, was sold for £300,000 at Pugh Auctions' sale in Manchester - £30,000 over the guide price of £270,000

The pub was originally put on the market in April with an asking price of £540,000 by Milton Pubs.

Bentley Wood Farm was described at auction as a two-storey property that includes a two-bedroom manager's apartment, a dining area with space for 80 covers, professional stainless steel kitchen, bar area, car parking for 74 vehicles and extensive beer garden and comes with the added benefit of a premises licence.