Former Burnley striker Andy Payton calls for young footballers to show off their skills at trials day

Young footballers will have the chance to show of their skills in front of scouts from top North-West clubs during a day of professional trials at Burnley College this weekend.



The trials, organised through Football Evolution, are for players aged between seven and 13 years old and take place on Saturday from 9am until 1pm.

Scouts from professional clubs including Liverpool FC, Burnley FC and Preston North End will be there on the day to watch players take part in a series of games and masterclass coaching sessions, led by former Clarets professional Andy Payton, a UEFA A registered coach; experienced coaches from Burnley College's Academy of Sport programme.and academy coaches from PNE and the Clarets.

The football trials, which will be held at the college's £100m. campus and are open to all players regardless of the position they play or if they currently play for an established team.

Andy Payton said: "This is a great opportunity for young players to be noticed and show they have the raw talent that it takes to make a professional footballer.

"It's going to be a great event for anyone who is passionate about football as you'll be coached by experts; given a real insight into the demands placed on professional footballers and gain valuable feedback on your performance and any areas of your game that you can work on.

"I had to go through the trials system myself at the start of my 22 years as a professional footballer so I know how life changing an event like this can be. We're truly passionate about football here and are committed to giving young people who share our drive and determination to succeed the opportunities they need to make a career in the sport they love."

Interested in securing one of the final few places for your child? Each place costs £25 and is available by contacting fitnessevolution@burnley.ac.uk.