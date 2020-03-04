Former head chef takes over popular Pendle pub

A Pendle chef is getting ready to taste life as a pub owner after taking over the Emmott Arms in Laneshaw Bridge.

Jordan Hadfield, who has been in the chef industry for 14 years and is a former parliamentary pub chef of the year nominee, will take over the Emmott Arms this Saturday.

Looking ahead, his plans for the pub, which was formerly owned by Mark and Joy Rawstron, is to introduce a modern classic British menu, alongside vegan and vegetarian options.

Jordan said: "I’m really excited for the Emmott’s next chapter. I have grown up in Laneshaw Bridge, so it feels great being able to take over a pub that I know so many locals love. It’s not just a pub, it’s a hub for our local community.

"My aim is to deliver extraordinary food, a comfy cosy atmosphere, where locals and non-locals love to come and eat. We will be using local suppliers for both food and drinks, to ensure we have delicious and fresh produce. Being Ideally located, it’s the perfect spot for family and friends to relax in.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming weeks."