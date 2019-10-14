Former Pendle policeman who competed in World's Strongest Man dies aged 52

A Pendle strongman whose lifting prowess saw him go up against some of the strongest competitors in the world has died.



Dad-of three Lee Bowers died on Saturday, October 5th, just a few days after celebrating his 52nd birthday.

Lee Bowers competed in numerous UK and world strongman competitions

Close friend Gary Parkinson described Lee as a "truly nice guy" and said the news of his death had shocked everybody.

Born and raised in Pendle, Lee went to West Craven High School where his speed and athleticism resulted in him sprinting for Lancashire at English Schools.

After studying at Nelson and Colne College and UCLan, he went straight into the police force starting out in Fleetwood before transferring to Barnoldswick.

A familiar face in Pendle, he was also well-known in Burnley having worked as a doorman for a number of years. His dad, Harold, ran pubs in the town including the Coach and Horses.

Lee Bowers was a well-respected name within the strongman community

Lee, who trained at Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick and Intershape in Colne, competed several times in the Britain's Strongest Man contest before he eventually went on to represent England in the televised World's Strongest Man event.

He competed in the 1998 competition in Morocco, getting through to the final, but had to pull out due to food poisoning. He also competed a year later in Malta.

Lee, who lived in Earby, later worked in security and with BT in Accrington and Mr Parkinson said: "He was an incredibly strong man and an incredible competitor. He also had a passion for ju-jitsu and trained at the Bushido Club.

"He was well-respected in the strongman community and throughout Burnley and Pendle. He truly was a nice guy, a great husband and a loving dad and grandad."

Lee leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Tracey, his three children, Ryan, Rebecca and Leonie, and five grandchildren.

A date for the funeral has yet to be confirmed. Windles Funeral Service is dealing with the arrangements.