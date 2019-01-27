Former soldier offering reward for return of medal presented to him by Prince Harry for active service in Afghanistan

A former soldier is offering a reward for the return of a medal he was presented with by Prince Harry for his service in Afghanistan.

Adam Bancroft joined the armed forces when he was just 18 and was posted to Afghanistan where he was an airborne physical training instructor. He celebrated his 19th birthday on active service for his country.

Have you seen these medals that were stolen from the home of former serving soldier Adam Bancroft? The one on the left is an Operational Service Medal presented by Prince Harry and the second one is the Queen's Jubilee Medal for long service.

He was presented with the Operational Service Medal by Prince Harry, who was also serving in Afghanistan at the time, in 2010.

The treasured medal was among a haul of items stolen from the home in Colne Adam (28) shares with his mum and brother during a daylight raid. A Queen's Jubilee medal for long service that was presented to Adam was also taken.

Adam said: "These medals mean a lot to myself and my family and I just hope that we can get them back.

"They have great sentimental value and my mum in particular is devastated."

The break-in happened during the day at Adam's home in the Burnley Road area of Colne.

Along with the medals the raiders stole jewellery, designer clothes and accessories and electrical items including an Xbox and PS4.

Adam, who is originally from Harle Syke in Burnley, served with the army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Lance Corporal. He now works as a product consultant for Arnold Clark in Preston.

He added: "There are a lot of memories attached to the medals which are made even more significant as one of them was presented by Prince Harry."

Adam, who also served in Cyprus and Belize, during his 10 year army career is prepared to offer a reward for the safe return of the precious medals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by ringing 101 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.