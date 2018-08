Fire engines from four stations were called to a garage fire in Pendle this week.

Engines from Nelson, Burnley, Padiham and Colne were called to Gorrell Close, Newchurch in Pendle just after 5pm on Tuesday.

A garage attached to a house had set alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hosereels to put the fire out.

A ventilation unit was also needed to clear smoke from the site.