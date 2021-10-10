Four people rescued from Burnley house fire

Crews from Burnley, Nelson and Hyndburn were called out to a fire yesterday evening (Saturday) at a house in Pritchard Street.

By Faiza Afzaal
Sunday, 10th October 2021
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 9:12 am

On arrival just after 7pm, firefighters discovered the fire in the first floor room.

Thankfully, four people were able to get out safely leaving crews to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews tackled the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel. Firefighters were in attendance for around 45 minutes."

The fire broke out yesterday evening
