Four people were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke after a house fire in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out at the house in Red Spar Road at 2-30am and four fire engines from Burnley and Nelson, along with the aerial ladder platform from Accrington, were called to the scene.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereels and a ventilation unit to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.