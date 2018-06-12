Free antiques valuation event in Clitheroe

A team of experts from leading auction house, Silverwoods, will be at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe on Friday.

And from 9-30am until early afternoon, the auction house’s experts will be on hand to offer free antiques valuations and advice.

First World War medals.

The event will be focusing on a number of areas where the antiques market is currently booming including militaria, medals and coins; jewellery gold and silver; glassware and decorative and unusual items.

These and other easily-transported smaller antiques can be taken along for on-site assessment and valuations by the company.

People seeking an opinion on larger antiques, or general advice on selling antiques at auction, are invited to bring along images of their items for an initial assessment.

Recently featured on TV’s Flog It!, Silverwoods’ line up of experts include senior auctioneer Wilf Mould (pictured); auctioneer, valuer and jewellery and clock expert Kurt von Rugemer; glassware, ceramics and arts and crafts guru Jacquie Fairburn and James Thompson, the company’s expert in military antiques.

Silver crown coin.

Also advising the team are director and local furniture expert, Hill Speak, and specialist consultant and auctioneer, Glyn Thompson.

Recent antiques sales at Silverwoods have seen record prices achieved for vendors.

Wilf Mould said: “This is very much an opportunity to just come along to find out more about the history and value of an antique or collectable you might have in your house.

“We’re also here to give professional advice and guidance if you are thinking of selling antiques at auction on a no-obligation basis.

An amethyst and pearl bracelet.

“Holmes Mill is a great new local venue and they have sited us in their Chimney Room for the day.”

Any antiques and collectables can be appraised, valued and entered in advance of auctions by Silverwoods’ experienced team of experts either during the regular Monday intake (9am to 3pm), or by private appointment on Fridays. Call 01200 423322 for details or log on to www.silverwoods.co.uk to find out more.