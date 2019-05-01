Free Burnley town centre festival will be the place to be this Bank Holiday weekend

Burnley Live organisers want the entire town to come down and get behind the inaugural music festival this Bank Holiday Sunday.



The free to attend town centre festival runs from noon until 8pm and will feature a stellar lineup of local talent performing on a main stage in St James’ Street, outside McDonalds.

Northern Social Band will be headlining the main stage. Photo: Mickzeemouse

The festival's two main sponsors, Burnley firms AMS Neve and VEKA, have both stated how proud they are to be backing an event that aims to raise the profile of the town while celebrating what makes it so special.

A spokesman for AMS Neve said: "We're extremely proud to be sponsoring the inaugural Burnley Live.

"Burnley is a town renowned for its business enterprise. It is also a town built on community spirit where creativity is nurtured and encouraged to flourish.

"Burnley Live not only showcases the incredible talent the town has to offer but affords people an opportunity to celebrate it.

Burnley Live will take place in the town centre with the main stage located outside McDonalds

"Make sure you come down on Sunday and support what will be a fantastic day out for all the family. With the full town's support, Burnley Live is only going to get bigger and better."

Dave Jones, managing director at VEKA, said: "We are extremely proud to be one of the two main sponsors of Burnley Live.

"Our commitment to the community, to the environment and to our people isn’t just a box ticking exercise for us; it’s something that we genuinely care about which is why were thrilled to be asked to be involved.

"Burnley Live is a great representation of some fantastic, driven local people going above and beyond to provide a great, hopefully yearly, event that provides fun for all ages.

"I am proud to live and work in Lancashire - the people of this county have a unique spirit and energy that drives success despite adversity. Lancashire is a place of integrity, humanity, craftsmanship and good old fashioned hard work - of which we will see come to life this Sunday!"

There will be a children’s funfair, a licensed bar, food stalls dotted throughout the town and a number of bars, restaurants and cafes will also be putting on their own entertainment throughout the day and into the evening.

Bertie Bee is also due to make an appearance during the afternoon.

Live music on the day will come from bands including Northern Social, Furious Styles, Bridle City Lights, Downtown Band, Erase & Rewind as well as performances from Hayley J. Brown, James L.A and Marcus Henry.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said: "There's been a real buzz around town since we announced Burnley Live and even the weather's looking like it will be fine on Sunday.

"We want as many people as possible to come down on the day and make Burnley Live an event to remember.

"Burnley deserves its very own festival and hopefully this is the beginning of something special."