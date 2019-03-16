Free orienteering at Towneley Park for beginners

A number of free orienteering events are to be held at Towneley Park for beginners.

Local orienteering club Pendle Forest Orienteers are hosting a set of free events over the next few weeks.

Local member Danny Allen said: "These are 'come and try it ' events for people who use the park and advice will be freely given.

"No orienteering experience is required, and families or individuals are very welcome."

These events will all be on a Tuesday, April 30th, May 7th, 14th and 21st.

The courses will be open from 9-30am to midday.

Meet at the Stables cafe by Towneley Hall.

More information about PFO is at http://www.pfo.org.uk, or you can email info@pfo.org.uk if you have any questions.