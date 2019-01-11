Funding boost for East Lancashire domestic abuse refuge

A domestic abuse project, set up in memory of a murdered Barrowford nurse, has received a massive boost after securing £270,000 worth of funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

The Every Day Free project has received £272,360 to fund four members of staff at its recovery refuge.

The project, part of SafeNet’s Jane’s Place Recovery Refuge, will fund the amazing work the dedicated support workers do 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to keep women and children safe and free from domestic abuse.

Jane’s Place, set up in memory of Jane Clough, helps people who would not necessarily be able to access traditional refuge facilities due to their complex needs.

Jane’s parents, John and Penny Clough, patrons of SafeNet, have been tirelessly campaigning for legislative changes to increase the safety of anyone experiencing domestic abuse, both receiving the MBE for their efforts.

Andrya Prescott, SafeNet’s business development manager, said: “We are delighted that the Big Lottery has funded the vital support work our Every Day Free Project team do. The women in Jane’s Place are over the moon too.

“We hold a variety of fund-raising activities, including cake sales, supporters of our work swimming the channel and our employees taking part in the Burnley FC Turf Sleepout, but the funding from The Big Lottery means we are a giant step closer to our goal of Jane’s Place being fully funded.”

Thanks to Big Lottery three domestic abuse support workers and a drug and alcohol support worker are funded for at least the next three years at Jane’s Place.

Jane’s Place is the first purpose built specialist 24/7 refuge provision in the North West that supports women and their children fleeing and recovering from domestic abuse.

Lots of effort has been channelled into supporting complex needs such as higher level mental health issues, drug and alcohol dependency and offending behaviours.

SafeNet help and support women, children and men who are escaping domestic abuse and violence of all kinds, they operate across the North West with a variety of different service offerings.

To find out more about Jane’s Place and SafeNet visit www.safenet.org.uk.