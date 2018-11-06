Funnyman Kevin Bridges announces tour with five dates in Manchester

Scotland’s biggest comedy export, Kevin Bridges, is back with his hotly-anticipated live stand-up tour: Brand New.

Embarking on his biggest tour to date, The Brand New Tour will see Kevin perform at some of the finest venues across the UK and Ireland, including five dates later this month in Manchester and two next month in Liverpool.

Tickets for Kevin’s UK and Ireland tour dates are on sale now from Kevin’s newly-launched website: www.kevinbridges.co.uk

Kevin Bridges said: “I’m delighted to announce that I will be back on the road in 2018. It’s been three years since my last tour, three tough years of watching the world fall apart thus, I’ve decided, I need to get out of the house more and lend a hand in saving it. With amusing anecdotes and witty observations I’m sure I can save the world or at least provide a decent enough night out. We’ll see. I’ll catch you there folks. Yaldy!"

Kevin Bridges is no stranger to breaking box office records. When his 2015 tour, A Whole Different Story, which went on sale at the end of 2014, it won awards from both Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Comedy Ticket of the year. The tour saw him sell over 500,000 tickets across 145 dates, including an incredible 16 nights at The Hydro in Glasgow. His 2012 tour, Kevin Bridges – The Story Continues…also smashed box office records selling a staggering 45,000 tickets in one day and went on to sell-out an incredible nine-show run at the Glasgow SECC as part of the 136 date tour.

Kevin has previously hosted much-lauded documentaries for BBC One including "Kevin Bridges - What’s The Story" in 2012, followed by "Kevin Bridges – What’s The Story Referendum Special" in 2014. Kevin also hosted two BBC One stand-up specials on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Referendum in 2014. Other recent notable TV appearances include BBC One’s "Have I Got News For You" and "Would I Lie To You?", BBC Two’s "Mock The Week", Channel 4’s "8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown" and "The Last Leg" and Sky One's "A League Of Their Own".

At the tender age of 28, Kevin released his own autobiography "We Need To Talk About… Kevin Bridges" published by Penguin Books in 2014.

For his Brand New 2018 tour, Kevin will be performing at The 02 Apollo, Manchester, from November 21st to November 25th and at the Liverpool Empire Theatre on December 4th and 5th. For tickets to the Manchester performances, please contact www.02apollomanchester.co.uk or to attend the Liverpool gigs, contact www.atgtickets.com/liverpool