Fire crews were called to a collision involving three cars in Burnley this afternoon.

Two fire engines from Burnley attended the scene in Grey Street at 4-15pm.

On arrival there were no casualties trapped however one car had demolished a garden wall.

Fire crews made the scene safe by using a hearth kit, isolating car batteries and checking there was no structural damage to the building.

The ambulance crew were in attendance and assisted casualties.

Fire crew were detained for 20 minutes.