Gifted Langho singer Grace sails through to the finals of X Factor

Amazing singing star Grace Davies has landed a place in the finals of X Factor.

The 22-year-old, who has been flying the flag for the Ribble Valley, impressed the judges and the public with another original song entitled "wolves" which she performed during this evening's semi-finals.

She hit the high notes heaping praise from all four judges.

After the performance, music mogul Simon Cowell said: "I'll tell you how good I thought that was ....that was like me listening to somebody who comes on the show as a returning artist with a hit record. It wasn't something I normally hear on a show like this. Your gutsy. It was a great performance. I loved the song. You deserve to be there in the final next week."

Judge Nicole Scherzinger said: "You are so blessed because you truly have a gift for songwriting. You have such a skill for writing, my only thing to you is to enjoy it because its going to be a beautiful ride for you."

Lous Walsh added: "Grace the standard on this show is incredible. You have to be in the final because you are original, you are talented and you are hard working."

Her mentor, Sharon Osbourne said: "Grace that song is a hit single - it really really is. I don't know how you do it but you take my breath away each away. I just hope that everybody that supported you picks up the phone for you."

Tonight X Factor saw Lloyd Macey and The Cutkelvins leave the competition.

Grace will go head to head next week and compete against boyband Rak-Su and Kevin Davy White to win this year's hit ITV show.