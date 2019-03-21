Gin Society festival comes to Burnley for the first time

Gin lovers will be able to sample more than 120 varieties of the popular spirit at a festival coming to Burnley in May.
Organisers – The Gin Society – promise an “unforgettable gin experience” with three exclusive gin bars hosting the best of world, British and fruit gins, plus a cocktail bar with expert mixologists and non-gin based drinks including a selection of rums, Prosecco and bottled ales.
The festival takes place in the Burnley Mechanics on Friday, May 10th, 6 pm to 10-30pm and Saturday, May 11th, from noon to 4-30pm and 6pm to 10-30pm.
Throughout each of the four-hour sessions, there will be live entertainment, street food and snacks available to purchase and a host of local and national distillers on hand to showcase their expertise and knowledge in a series of master classes and tasting sessions.
Tickets for each session are now on sale at just £12.50 (no extra fees) and can be bought by clicking here.
Tickets include one free gin and tonic along with a Copa glass to keep as a souvenir, a booklet of tasting notes and free samples from distillers.
The festival operates a voucher system – vouchers are available in multiples of £5 from the voucher station. All gins are £5 including mixer and garnish. Cocktails are £10.