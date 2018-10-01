Global tech firm's employees volunteer at Pendleside Hospice

Ten Clitheroe employees from a global technology company have lent a helping hand at Pendleside Hospice as part of their global volunteering day.

Spending the day painting fences outside the hospice, the 10 members of staff from 3M - which makes metered dose aerosol components - happily took to their tasks and embraced 3M’s Global Volunteering Day, which the company holds annually on September 17th to encourage its staff around the world to help with local community projects.

“It was great to be able to do something practical for the hospice," said Kerry Walton, technology and administration coordinator at 3M’s Clitheroe site and one of the volunteers. "Many of us have family and friends who rely on the care and support offered by hospices such as Pendleside.”

Enhancing the quality of life for people with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families and carers Pendleside Hospice provides a crucial local service, with chief executive Helen McVey saying: “The help and support the 3M team provided was brilliant and our car park and entrance look much better as a result.

“We had excellent feedback from our staff and visitors to say how helpful everybody who attended was and what a great sense of team spirit they had," she added.