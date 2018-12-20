Grateful couple plan charity bash to thank people of Pendle who helped them find their beloved pet dog

A couple, whose dog sparked a massive search when she went missing, are planning to stage a charity night to thank the hundreds of people across Pendle who helped to find their beloved pet while they were thousands of miles from home.

Rosie the Beagle has become a canine celebrity after she ran off while out walking with Kate Richards, who was looking after her for her best friend Chloe Elliott, while she went on the trip of a lifetime to Thailand with her boyfriend Nick Weinberg.

Chloe and Nick with their precious Rosie

Desperate to find Rosie, Kate turned to social media for help and within a couple of hours there were around 500 people looking for the playful young dog who ran off in Alkincoates Park in Colne.

Kate, who regularly looks after Rosie, said: " Rosie was playing and when she saw the lead come out to go home she ran off.

"We had no true sightings for over 24 hours but we had over 500 people looking for her."

As soon as the news was delivered to Chloe and Nick in Thailand the couple started ringing round friends to ask them to help with the search.

She said yes! Chloe and Nick after his romantic proposal on a tuk tuk in Thailand

Chloe (26) said: "I set up a facebook group called Find Rosie the Beagle to post updates and within an hour it had 800 members and people were messaging me constantly to say they were out looking and not to worry as there were so many others out there too looking for Rosie.

" We were overwhelmed with the help and support in the community as we felt so helpless.

"We spent an entire day and night in the hotel room and we were looking at the cost of flights home."

When the heartbroken couple, who have been together for five years, saw a video of three-year-old Rosie running happily in fields posted on facebook they both burst into tears while at a Thai boxing event.

Chloe said: "I didn't see a single bit of the match for looking at my phone.

"Both Nick and I just cried our eyes out when we saw the video of Rosie and there were hundreds of people staring at us.

"We have had her since she was 12 weeks old and she is the softest, sweetest dog who loves everything and everyone."

Relieved that Rosie was ok, the couple then had the worry that she would run back to busy Vivary Way so they asked everyone in the group to surround the area.

Chloe added: "I can’t believe how amazing everyone was because everyone went back to the bypass and there were even people stopping cars to make sure Rosie was safe.

"It was Nick's sister, who is nine-months-pregnant, who saved the the day when she managed to get Rosie to come to her and then her boyfriend grabbed her and stuck her in the car."

Delighted Chloe said she could not "put into words" the feeling of relief to know that Rosie is safe.

There was more joy to come for Chloe when Nick, who is 29 and an aerospace engineer for Regal Engineering in Colne, asked her to marry him once they knew Rosie was safe.

He had been planning a romantic proposal on the top of Pai Canyon at sunset but those plans were dashed when Rosie went missing. Instead he went down on one knee while Chloe was sat in a tuk tuk.

Chloe, who is a lead project coordinator for a company called Rural Solutions in Skipton said: "We didn't go to the canyon because of what happened with Rosie but as we were leaving the hotel one night he made an excuse to go back to the room to get the ring.

"I waited for him on the tuk tuk and the next thing I knew he was back and on one knee next to it.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster and the best ending I could have dreamed of."