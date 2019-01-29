Grateful couple set date for charity night to thank hundreds in Pendle who helped find their missing dog

A couple, whose dog sparked a massive search when she went missing while they were thousands of miles away from home, are staging a charity night to thank the hundreds of people who helped to find their beloved pet.

Rosie the Beagle became a canine celebrity after she ran off while out walking with Kate Richards, who was looking after her for her best friend Chloe Elliott, while she went on the trip of a lifetime to Thailand with her boyfriend Nick Weinberg in December.

Desperate to find Rosie, Kate turned to social media for help and within a couple of hours there were around 500 people looking for the playful young dog who ran off in Alkincoats Park in Colne.

Much to the relief of Chloe and Nick, Rosie was eventually found and the couple pledged then to stage the event to thank the hundreds of people who helped with the search.

The Rosie the Beagle thank you night will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at the Colne and Nelson Rugby Club in Colne from 3pm onwards.

There will be a licensed bar, music, cake sale, face painting and a raffle with a host of prizes including hair and beauty vouchers, a meal for two and beer and prosecco treats.

All the proceeds from the night will be donated to the Pendle Dogs in Need charity.

Rosie hit the headlines when Chloe (26) and 29-year-old Nick helped the search from their hotel in Thailand by setting up a facebook group called Find Rosie the Beagle which had 800 members within an hour.

They were inundated with messages from people to say they were looking out for Rosie.

And it was Nick's sister, who was months pregnant, who saved the day when she managed to get Rosie to come to her and then her boyfriend grabbed her and stuck her in the car.

The couple were overcome with relief and emotion and made the vow there and then to hold the 'thank you' event for the community.

And once they realised Rosie was safe Nick was able to carry out his plan to ask Chloe to marry him.

He had been planning to pop the question at the top of Pai Canyon at sunset but that had to be put on hold when Rosie disappeared. Instead he went down on one knee while Chloe was sat in a tuk tuk.