Gravetalk was far from all doom and gloom

An informal event gave those living at a local care home the chance to talk about death and dying in an informal, unthreatening way, over cream scones and cups of tea.

The second Gravetalk event was staged at the Manor House nursing home in Chatburn as part of the National Dying Matters Awareness Week.

It gave relatives, residents, staff and visitors to talk openly about death and dying.

“Some people may find this strange but we had a lot of laughter and fun,” said the Rev. Andy Froud.

“It’s a great chance to set people’s minds at rest about any worries, concerns and questions they may have.

“It’s not just about death either – we also talked about our “bucket lists” and I find it so encouraging that fulfilling some of those ambitions is part of the loving care given by the staff at the Manor House as well as the exceptional care given to those at the end of their lives.”

Residents found the Rev. Andy’s talk thought provoking and felt they could talk openly about any of their concerns about death. The Manor House team are now busy trying to help with the residents’ bucket list requests.