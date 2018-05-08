Grrrrrrrreat! Nelson primary school pupils host tiger tea party

Inspired by the classic children's book, The Tiger who came to Tea by Judith Kerr, a group of Year 1 students at a Nelson Primary School have planned and hosted their own tea party in school.

The children - from Class Pendle at St. Philip's CofE Primary School in the town - enjoyed reading the book immensely, inspired by the writing to plan their own tea party in the classroom for which they sent out invitations with the help of their teacher, Mrs Swire.

Linking in their design and technology learning with the tea party theme of the book, the pupils also learned about healthy food and food packaging, before making cheese sandwiches and settling down to read the book, with their Mrs Swire surprising everyone and dressing up as a tiger for the event.

"Our focus text was brought to life this week when the tiger actually did come to tea!" Mrs Swire explained. "As part of DT, we had to design and make a healthy sandwich for the tiger to eat. We sent invitations and kept our fingers crossed that he would arrive and he did! We had a great time and enjoyed some cheeky treats."