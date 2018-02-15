Hair raising stunt is labour of love for bar manager Emma-Jo

A pub manager is preparing to say goodbye to her crowning glory for a very good cause.



Emma-Jo Crabtree will have her head shaved next month in a grand charity day at the Queen Victoria pub in Burnley where she works as a manager.

Emma-Jo (19) wanted to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and her cause was made even more poignant when the father of a close friend and former colleague, James Lomgworth, died in the hospice.

The charity fun day will be held at the pub in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley, on Saturday, March 17th, and one of the highlights will be when Emma loses her prized multi-coloured locks.

Colleague Alex Pemberton, also 19, said: “Emma Jo loves her hair so this is a big thing for her to do.

"James and his husband, Tarin, are good friends and they will be coming along on the day.”

Alex, who works as Assistant Director of Fun at the Queen Vic, has helped to organise the event with Lucy Baker who is the Director of Fun. The pair, who also run their own business, Party Rebels, will be providing children’s entertainment.

The day runs from 11-30am to 3pm and boasts a host of attractions including a hot wing challenge, lucky dip, tombola, and various challenges.

There will also be face painting and balloon modelling for children.

Alex said: “We hope that as many people as possible come along to support the event.

“It will be a fun day.”