Happy 130th birthday to Burnley and Pendle NSPCC branch!

The Burnley and Pendle branch of the NSPCC has celebrated 130 years of fund-raising at its latest AGM with the news they have raised nearly £12,000 in the last year alone.

The branch was established way back in June 1888 and in its present form as The Burnley and Pendle committee has been fund-raising since 1974.

It is always looking for new members to help with fund-raising efforts.

The Burnley and Pendle branch has several district committees within it that raise funds in areas including Brierfield, Fence, Habergham and Lowerhouse, Rosehill, Simonstone and Read and Worsthorne.

Over the past year members have organised quiz nights, coffee mornings, concerts and their flagship event at Towneley Hall at Christmas to raise nearly £12,000.

Deborah Sefton, community fund-raising manager for the NSPCC said: “I want to say a huge thank you to all the branch executives and district members for all the hard work they have done and continue to do.

“They all dedicate so much of their precious free time to support the charity and I am so grateful to each and every one of them.

“Simply put, without their help, we would not exist.”

As part of their annual general meeting this month, members from the various branch and district committees heard from guest speaker Steph Latham, a practitioner at the NSPCC’s Helpline, which was set up so any adult with concerns about a child could call and get confidential help and advice.

If you are interested in joining the committee, please contact Deborah Sefton on 07827 230870 or email NorthAppeals@NSPCC.org.uk.

The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK. Voluntary donations make up 90% of its funding.