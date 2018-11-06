Happy 90th! Burnley estate agents raise £13,000 to celebrate milestone

A Burnley estate agents is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a very special offer having already celebrated the milestone by raising over £13,000 for Pendleside Hospice via various fundraising events throughout the year.



Petty Estate Agents, who have offices in Burnley, Colne, and Nelson, is marking the occasion of their 90th birthday by entering all residential properties listed between 1st April 2018 and the 30th September 2018 into two quarterly draws where the successful winners would pay a sale commission of only £90.00.

The first draw took place in July, with Sara and Michael Alexander from Barnoldswick the lucky winners, while the latest draw saw would-be property developer Chris Hargreaves from Rossendale walk away with the prize after buying a house in Burnley and totally refurbished it in order to then sell the property.

“It’s taken almost 11 months of late nights and weekends to refurbish the property," said Chris, a paramedic. "I’ve done all the work with a colleague and with the help of family and friends in order to try and keep costs down. Winning this is a real boost and I’m already thinking that the money I’ve saved with this win I may just re-invest and buy another property!”

Simon Morgan, a Director at Petty’s, said: “Petty’s success is built on the relationships we’ve had and continue to have with our clients: those relationships have built us up and defined us. We are tremendously grateful to our clients – it is because of their steadfast loyalty and trust that we are still here.

"This is a bit of fun really but we felt it important to give a little back and it’s great that this may have just given Chris the boost to buy another property and start the process all over again,” he added.

As well as the £90 offer Petty’s have had numerous events throughout the year to mark their 90th year tying in many of the events with raising money for Pendleside Hospice, themselves marking 30 years, and have raised over £13,000 so far.