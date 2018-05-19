Harry and Meghan share a kiss in the steps of chapel

The newlyweds emerged from St George’s Chapel to loud cheers from the crowd.

Stopping at the top of the stone steps, Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as a married couple to the delight of onlookers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding. PIC: PA

The couple were waved off and watched by members of the royal family as they left in an open-top Ascot Landau for a carriage procession through Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged vows in St George’s Chapel in front of family, friends and millions of viewers around the world.

Reflecting their modern relationship, Meghan did not promise to obey her husband.

Recent royal tradition has been for brides not to pledge to obey their husbands, with Meghan following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Diana who both opted not to when marrying into the royal family.

Harry and Meghan’s service, selected from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000), also featured contemporary language, using the word “you” instead of “thee” and “thou”.

Both looking very calm and collected, the couple turned to face each other, held hands and began to exchange their personalised vows.

Prince Harry said: “I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Meghan responded: “I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Prince Harry then led the exchanging of the rings, with both pledging to give “this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body I honour you, all that I am I give to you, and all that I have I share with you, within the love of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit”.

The Archbishop then addressed the chapel and declared the couple husband and wife, while the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked happily at one another.

The Archbishop said: “In the presence of God, and before this congregation, Harry and Meghan have given their consent and made their marriage vows to each other.

“They have declared their marriage by the joining of hands and by the giving and receiving of rings.

“I therefore proclaim that they are husband and wife.”

The Archbishop then joined their right hands together and said: “Those whom God has joined together, let no-one put asunder.”