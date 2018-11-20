Have a HAPPA Lancashire Day in Briercliffe

Lancashire grub and a perfect pud will be served up at HAPPA for Lancashire Day.

The award winning chefs at Shores Hey Farm Cafe are celebrating Lancashire Day with a tasty wholesome Lancastrian dish.

The traditional day to celebrate being Lancastrians is held to remember when, in 1295, the first elected representatives from Lancashire were called to Westminster by King Edward I to attend what later became known as "The Model Parliament".

HAPPA chief officer Sarah Arthur said: “The HAPPA team and I are proud of our heritage and are delighted to celebrate this traditional day with visitors to the farm. The café team are passionate about sourcing the best quality ingredients and stock from local suppliers; Lancashire Day is the icing on the cake.”

So, on Tuesday November 27th why not warm your cockles with a wholesome Lancashire hotpot served with red cabbage, followed by egg custard for just £5.95 per person?

Events held at Shores Hey Farm help raise funds for the Charity HAPPA, which is based at Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe.