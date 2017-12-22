HAVE FAITH: Gifts to the world around us

Two carols link our journey from the season of Christmas to the feast of the Epiphany.

“Yet what I can I give Him?

Give my heart.”

The line from the song In the Bleak Midwinter gives us the opportunity to realise that we are all in different situations with differing abilities but nevertheless have gifts to offer.

The song We Three Kings of Orient Are, describes some very sophisticated gifts firmly placed at the luxury end of the price range.

Each verse offers an explanation of the significance of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

These offerings are, in fact, portents of the infant Jesus’ life as foretold by the prophets, not simply expensive “must haves” from random rich people.

The three visitors were in fact not just searching for a baby, but for truth.

The truth was, that here, in wholly inadequate accommodation, a vulnerable family surrounded by strangers protected their new born son from the dirt, the noise of unfamiliar surroundings, the fear of retribution from a jealous political zealot, so that God could come into the world.

As we lose the sparkle of the Christmas lights on our tree, in our homes and our town and move into the dark and long January days, we can try to nurture and maintain that light in our world.

Let’s remember the truth for which the characters from the Nativity story were searching: that Jesus came as a dependent and vulnerable baby to save the world and He is present still in bread and wine.

In offering others the gift of our time, in affirming the worth of others, in protecting the dignity of others, we acknowledge the realisation for the need for our presence in that ancient stable and our presents to the world around us.