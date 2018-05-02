HAVE FAITH: The Seasons of Life

Here in Colne a hot day is something to treasure as we often don’t know when the next one will be.

We were rocked this year by The Beast from the East.

It was cold, wet and chaotic but the snow was stunning.

In Christian life we often talk about “seasons”.

We use the term to describe different times in our lives but of course life is always changing: children grow up, move away and have children of their own; work changes bring different skills to learn.

For me, retirement was a massive change which took me by surprise.

Like April showers we know change will come but are sometimes unprepared for it.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 is a classic scripture about seasons:

“For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.

A time to be born and a time to die.

A time to plant and a time to harvest.

A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh.

A time to grieve and a time to dance.

A time to scatter stones and a time to gather stones.”

Some of the above seasons are not appealing but there is a time for them all.

Challenging and dark times are not something we should run away from.

They are not a sign of failure or defeat.

We have a God who will walk with us through those challenges.

He’s a God who is there to warm us up when life gets cold and to remind us spring is coming.

And who knows, maybe in the midst of winter, we’ll get to see some snow.