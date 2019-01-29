Have your say on proposed cuts to household waste recycling centres in Barnoldswick

People are being asked to have their say into the future of a number of services delivered by Lancashire County Council.

Consultations have been launched into the operating days and times of the council's household waste recycling centres as well as the provision of the Lancashire Break Time and Lancashire Wellbeing Service.

The Burnley Express revealed in November that the county council was proposing changes to the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Barnoldswick, cutting from the current seven day service to just five days a week and opening hours by one hour a day.

Coun. John Fillis, Labour deputy leader, described the moved as 'false economy' and said it would lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

Proposed changes to the services were outlined last year as part of a package of measures which would help reduce an anticipated deficit at the council to £46m. by 2022/23.

Councillors at a cabinet meeting in December voted in favour of the measures, which are subject to the approval of full council next month.

A number of the proposals also require a public consultation to be undertaken, with a final decision only being taken when the results are considered by cabinet later in the year.

The consultations which have just been launched are the first to be undertaken by the authority as part of this process.

A further consultation into payments given for sleep-in services will also be launched today, specifically for current providers.

County Coun. Geoff Driver, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "Like many other councils across the country the council continues to review how it delivers services given increasing demand and reducing resources.

"These consultations will give people the opportunity to voice their opinions about these services and help us better understand the impact any changes may have.

"We want to hear people's views and the cabinet will consider them very carefully before making a decision.

“For practical and legal reasons, the council has to set and publish its budget before the consultation exercise is concluded but we have the flexibility to make any changes necessary after considering the views expressed in the consultation.

"We remain committed to providing the best services we can to the people of Lancashire, and particularly to protecting services for the most vulnerable in our communities."

For more information on the consultations please visit [http://www3.lancashire.gov.uk/corporate/consultation/responses/responses.asp?siteid=5140&pageid=26908&e=e]